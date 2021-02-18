Severe weather causes another closure of the Rest and Be Thankful

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Severe weather has caused another closure of the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll.

The A83 is closed in both directions there as a “safety precaution”.

The nearby Old Military Road was also initially closed but has now reopened – sparing people a 60-mile diversion.

A police spokesman said: “The road is closed until further notice due to severe weather.

“Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journey and take extra care while driving.”

⌚06.20#A83 Rest and Be Thankful The #A83 is ⛔CLOSED⛔ at Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rainfall The Old Military Road local diversion is also closed as a safety precaution More info – https://t.co/PLmaXu5V88#DriveSafe #PlanAhead pic.twitter.com/OWG64sZTFb — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 18, 2021

60-mile detours and months of disruption

The Rest and Be Thankful has been closed repeatedly since a landslip blocked the road last August.

Work is being carried out on a barrier to protect the single-track Old Military Road.

But even that has been frequently shut overnight because of fears it could be hit by landslides – leaving motorists with 60-mile detours.

Transport Scotland has started design work to identify an alternative to the troubled route and find a long-term solution to the Rest and Be Thankful section.

Work on a new route is not expected to start for at least another five years, however.

Speaking in December, a Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We recognise that the timescales for developing an alternative to the current route and finding a long-term solution to the challenges created by the Rest and Be Thankful section of the A83 are frustrating for the local community.

“We will look to compress the programme where possible.”

Helicopter’s role in landslide roadwork

A helicopter has been drafted in as part of the latest efforts to tackle landslides at the notorious road.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) said traffic management will be under way on Thursday and Friday, February 25 and 26, on the A83 at Glen Croe.

The plan is to stabilise the slope by creating woodland, reducing the risk of landslides.