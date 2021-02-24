Scottish seafood chief Jimmy Buchan says industry needs a timeline

Scotland’s seafood processing industry has demanded a much clearer timeline from the Scottish Government for the re-opening of the economy.
The Scottish Seafood Association (SSA) said “indicative dates” would allow ailing sectors to plan ahead.
SSA chief executive Jimmy Buchan said: “We do acknowledge the need for caution to get us out of the Covid-19 pandemic once and for all, and accept that the process will be driven by data.
“But industry needs at least an indicative timeline like that laid out for England to allow businesses to make plans, whether that is ramping up to fulfil orders, hiring staff, launching new marketing campaigns etc.
“As the Scottish Government well knows, many sectors are on the brink of collapse due to market volatility, and we need at least a degree of certainty to prevent the situation deteriorating.
“It is time to drive and enthuse people to find work in the seafood and hospitality sectors instead of depressing them further.”
