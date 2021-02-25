New fish and chip takeaway for Oban gap site

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A new takeaway with an interesting design concept is to open at a gap site in Oban town centre.

The Fishbox will be made from two sea containers and will, subject to approval, include a rooftop terrace with views over Oban Bay.

Due to open in time for Easter, the business is the result of a partnership of local restauranteurs who have been forced to find new ways of making money as a result of the Covid crisis.

It is currently under construction on the site of the former Argyll Hotel on Corran Esplanade at the North Pier pontoon development.

Work to renovate the containers has called for the removal of the famous Oban Live billboard.

Behind the plan is Paul Sloan, owner of Cuan Mor and The Waterfront Fishouse, and Callum MacLeod of North Pier restaurants Ee-Usk and Piazza.

Paul Sloan said: “The reality is, due to the extraordinary dire financial circumstances that have been forced upon the hospitality industry, we are quite simply having to adapt and diversify to pay bills and make a living.

“This little project is primarily a takeaway and is formed of two sea containers. It will be capable of seating around 60/70 guests outside socially distanced.

“What is most exciting, is that we are creating a roof top terrace on top of the container, which boasts the fabulous perspective of Oban Bay Marina and the sea and mountains beyond.

“The concept is primarily a fish and chip takeaway but will have the ability to serve filled breakfast rolls daily, seafood sandwiches, burgers, ice cream, coffee, tea, soft drinks. Ultimately – anyone who passes our window we want to be able to offer them something.

“The project will be open in time for Easter hopefully and will be called The Fishbox.”

Oban Councillor Roddy McCuish said: “I’m absolutely delighted to see this gap site filled. It is also good to see businesses taking the initiative despite the Covid pandemic.

“I’m sure this will be a great asset for Oban an I am fully supportive if it.”

The crumbling Argyll Hotel on Corran Esplanade was knocked down in December 2011 after the C-listed building was deemed irreparable.

Mr MacLeod, owner of the site, now hopes to build serviced apartments there, after previously seeking planning permission for a new hotel.