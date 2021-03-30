Gallery: Scottish Nature Photography Awards reveal winners for 2020

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The winners of the 2020 Scottish Nature Photography Awards have been revealed – with landscapes and wildlife in the north, north-east and islands scooping much of the success.

Subjects as diverse as smoke stacks in Moray and a curious seal in Shetland have been covered by this year’s talented entrants.

The judging panel, made up of photographers Mhairi Law, Charlie Phillips and Niall Irvine, were treated to a wealth of beautiful images – and a series of difficult choices.

The overall winner was Charles Everitt, for his atmospheric picture of flowers growing from a tree root beside the Water of Leith in Edinburgh, entitled Taking Root.

The winning images and videos will be brought together in an exhibition later on this year, and will be published alongside the shortlisted images in a Portfolio Yearbook this summer.

Explore some of the prizewinners from the islands, north and north-east of Scotland below.

Scottish Landscape category, 1st prize

Magical Cave by Alison Moore, Twatt, Orkney

Natural Abstract category, 2nd prize

Portal by Nicki Gwynn-Jones, Tankerness, Orkney

Scottish Wildlife Portrait category, 1st prize

Bearded Seal at Hamnavoe Marina by Austin Taylor, Lerwick, Shetland

Scottish Wildlife Portrait category, 2nd prize

Weasel by Norman Watson, Insch, Aberdeenshire

Environmental category, 2nd prize

The Smoke Stack by Pat Douglass, Elgin, Moray

Scottish Nature Video Awards, 1st prize

A still from Hare Today, Hare Tomorrow? by Paul Carpenter, Elgin, Moray. Paul also won second prize in this category, for his documentary about life and nature in the pandemic entitled The Year the World Shut Down.

Find out more about the Scottish Nature Photography Awards on their website here.

All images subject to copyright and used with permission.