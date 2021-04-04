PICTURES: Easter Sunday celebrations in the sun across the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

People around the north and north-east enjoyed a sunny Easter weekend as they celebrated the easing of lockdown travel restrictions.

From Friday, Scotland’s “stay at home” rule was dropped, with a “stay local” policy now in place.

People were free to explore their local authority area for leisure purposes – with popular spots filling up as the mercury soared in parts of the region.

The loosening of travel rules coincided with people getting out and about to mark Easter Sunday.

Volunteers from the Light House Youth Club spent the early hours of this morning hiding 200 coloured eggs, as well seven special golden eggs, across the town. Hundreds of children joined the Easter egg trail to find the hidden treasures and receive a gift bag full of chocolates and prizes.

Donella McHattie, chairwoman of the Light House Youth Club, said: “We can definitely count today as a great success – 175 kids took part in the Easter egg trail and they were all delighted to pick up their gift bags.”

St Columba’s Church of Scotland in Inverness also held a Covid-safe Easter trail for youngsters.

In Moray, around 170 people took part in the Mortlach and Cabrach Parish Church and the Dufftown and Mortlach Development Trust’s Easter treasure hunt.

Those who went along on Saturday scanned egg-shaped QR codes at some of the town’s most historical sites and watched pre-recorded videos giving information about the site along with the next clue.

Scotland’s first minister said she was “deeply moved by the work of Christians” who have not been able to “come together in the usual way to celebrate Christ’s resurrection” this Easter.

Wishing everyone a very happy Easter 🐣 pic.twitter.com/BxafAHs5aB — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 4, 2021

Issuing her Easter message, Nicola Sturgeon praised the role of Christian values during the pandemic and the sacrifices made by faith communities.

The most important day in the Christian calendar was celebrated in churches after the pandemic closed places of worship in March 2020.

Following the winter lockdown, the Scottish Government’s route map back to normality allowed churches to reopen from March 26, though a legal challenge to restrictions by church leaders led to them reopening two days earlier.

Meanwhile, six Aberdeen church groups banded together to bring the Easter story to life.

Members from the Donside Community Church, The Mission, City of the Great King, Seaton Community church, Catalyst Vineyard Church and Stockethill Church of Scotland have produced a “slam poetry style” short film presenting a catchy re-telling of the Biblical tale.

Stockethill Church of Scotland minister Rev Ian Aitken said the initiative aims to appeal to a wider audience through social media as a way to bring people together despite the current restrictions.