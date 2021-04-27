All the TSB pop-up locations in the north and north-east revealed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Banking chain TSB has revealed the locations of seven pop-up branches in the north and north-east.

TSB announced that 17 branches are to be closed over the course of the year, a decision which was met with widespread criticism.

However, the company has now revealed the locations of dozens of pop-up branches across the UK.

Carol Anderson, TSB’s director of branch banking, explained the reasoning behind this move. She said: “The pop-up service will support our customers in parts of the country where it takes longer to get to a branch.

“The pop-ups and future access to cash pilot will test demand for these types of services, giving us insight on what more we can do for customers in the future.”

Use our interactive map to find a branch near you:

Here’s where you’ll find the pop-up branches in your area: