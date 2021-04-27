All the TSB pop-up locations in the north and north-east revealed

Banking chain TSB has revealed the locations of seven pop-up branches in the north and north-east.
TSB announced that 17 branches are to be closed over the course of the year, a decision which was met with widespread criticism.
However, the company has now revealed the locations of dozens of pop-up branches across the UK.
Carol Anderson, TSB’s director of branch banking, explained the reasoning behind this move. She said: “The pop-up service will support our customers in parts of the country where it takes longer to get to a branch.
“The pop-ups and future access to cash pilot will test demand for these types of services, giving us insight on what more we can do for customers in the future.”
Aboyne – Aboyne Business Centre
Grantown-on-Spey – YMCA
Wick – Pulteney Centre at Pulteneytown Centre
Alford – DAWGS Charity Shop
Mannofield – Mannofield Church
St Machar – Seaton Community Church
Huntly – Orb’s Community Bookshop
Liam Kerr, the Conservative candidate for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, has campaigned against the closures and urges TSB to ensure the pop-ups are not temporary: “The decision to close the TSB branch in Mannofield felt like a door being slammed in the face to loyal customers who relied on help with banking services.
“However, I welcome this decision to open a pop-up service at Mannofield Church which is something I was calling for as a compromise.
“I will also be feeding this back to residents and making sure TSB see this as a permanent service and not a temporary one.”
Stephen Flynn, the SNP MP for Aberdeen South, was encouraged by the announcement and hopes TSB continue to roll out further pop-up branches: “This move to introduce a pop-up weekly service outside Mannofield Church is of course better than no local service at all – and I hope that TSB will now look to introduce this for my constituents in Culter, Torry and Kincorth too.”
