Emergency services scrambled after two car collision on busy Fife road

The emergency services have been scrambled after a two car crash on a busy Fife road.

Police and two fire crews raced to the incident at the junction of the B940 and B9131 St Andrews to Anstruther road just north of Spalefield shortly after 7pm this evening following the collision of two vehicles.

The southbound section of the road was blocked for a time as fire crews, despatched from St Andrews and Anstruther stations attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received an alert at 7.09pm on Monday, May 10 of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

“Crews are there to assist the police and the southbound section of the road was blocked for a time.

“Crews remain at the scene to assist in the clearing of the road.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10pm on Monday, May10, we received a report of a two car crash on the B9131.

“Emergency services attended and the road was blocked for a short while and was fully cleared by 7.55pm.”