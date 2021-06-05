Police arrest man, 26, after three injured, two seriously, in two car collision on Fife road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man after three people were injured, two seriously, in a two car collision on a road in Fife late on Friday evening.

The incident involving a black Volkswagen Passat and a silver Ford Focus, happened around 11.45pm on the B1956 Limekilns Road south of Dunfermline.

Emergency services, including police, several ambulance crews and two fire appliances dispatched from nearby Dunfermline station, rushed to the scene.

Three injured, two seriously

Three men aged 35, 26 and 17 were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with two of the men treated for serious injuries and one for minor injuries.

The road was closed for around four hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

Man arrested

Police investigating the incident arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with road traffic offences.

Sergeant Paul Ewing, of Police Scotland’s Fife Road Policing, said: “This was a crash that has left two people with serious injuries.

“We are appealing to the public for assistance to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Although this happened late at night, we would ask that if anyone has any information that could help with our investigation that they get in touch with officers.

“I would also ask if there is any motorists with possible dashcam footage of the area around the time of the crash that they get in contact with police.

Police appeal

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 4593 of Friday, 4 June, 2021.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, said: “We received an alert at 11.46pm on Friday, June 4 to reports of a two vehicle collision on the B1956 Limekilns Road in Dunfermline.

“Two appliances were sent from Dunfermline station to assist the other emergency services at the scene.

“Both crews were later stood down at 1.27am.”