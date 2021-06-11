Thursday, June 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Motorcycle and van crash on A9

By Neil Henderson
June 11, 2021, 4:42 pm Updated: June 11, 2021, 11:52 pm
© Supplied by SuppliedThe A9 close to Pitlochry is currently closed close due to an ongoing traffic incident.
The A9 was closed.

The northbound carriageway of the A9 near Pitlochry was closed following a collision involving a motorcycle and a van on Friday.

Traffic was brought to a standstill in both directions with witnesses reporting emergency services including fire crews, paramedics and an air ambulance in attendance.

Police confirmed a motorcyclist was injured in the crash and was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergencies services attended at the A9 near to Pitlochry at a 3.15pm after a crash involving a motorcyclist and a van.

“The motorcyclist has been taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”

The stretch was reopened at around 4.25pm.

Inveralmond

Congestion was further impacted with a second two-vehicle incident close to the Inveralmond roundabout shortly before 4pm.

The road was fully reopened at around 6pm.

