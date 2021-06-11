Motorcycle and van crash on A9

The northbound carriageway of the A9 near Pitlochry was closed following a collision involving a motorcycle and a van on Friday.

Traffic was brought to a standstill in both directions with witnesses reporting emergency services including fire crews, paramedics and an air ambulance in attendance.

Police confirmed a motorcyclist was injured in the crash and was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergencies services attended at the A9 near to Pitlochry at a 3.15pm after a crash involving a motorcyclist and a van.

“The motorcyclist has been taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”

The stretch was reopened at around 4.25pm.

Inveralmond

Congestion was further impacted with a second two-vehicle incident close to the Inveralmond roundabout shortly before 4pm.

The road was fully reopened at around 6pm.