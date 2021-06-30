Body found on Ben Nevis confirmed as 24-year-old woman Sarah Buick

A body found on Ben Nevis last week has been identified as Dundee woman Sarah Buick.

The body was found on Thursday June 24, and Sarah’s family were contacted at the time, however was only formally identified on Wednesday.

The hillwalker was last seen at the top of Ben Nevis on June 22 where she took a selfie at about 5am.

Friends have paid tribute to the woman since her death and a fundraiser has been set up in her memory.

Tributes

Scots took to social media to react, sending their thoughts to Sarah’s family.

Many had been leaving comments on the final selfie Sarah had posted from the summit of Ben Nevis.

Scott Fitzgibbon said: “This is truly heartbreaking. May you rest in peace bonnie lass.”

Kerry Speed added: “Fly high beautiful girl you’ll always be in the hills you loved. Sorry for her family and friends.”

Messages to Sarah’s family and friends were also posted online.

Gill from Dundee said: “Oh Sarah…so sad. “Our thoughts are with Mum, Dad and family.”

Hillwalker Fiona Campbell said Sarah’s death had reminded her of the dangers of the hills.

She wrote: “Very sad to hear this, I’ve been thinking of Sarah since she went missing.

“Although I’m careful when I walk the Munros on my own, this happening to Sarah has brought it home to how dangerous the hills can be.

“Thinking of Sarah and her family.”

Others thanked the emergency services and rescue teams who had helped search for Sarah, who lived in Dundee.

“So sad to read this. Thoughts are with her family and friends and all those who helped to find her,” one person wrote.