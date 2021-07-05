Police hunt for flasher who exposed himself to woman in her home after offering gardening services

Police are hunting for a man who indecently exposed himself to a woman in her home in Dunfermline.

Officers investigating say the man gained entry to the woman’s home after offering to carry out gardening work.

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 16, at a property in Gellatley Road.

The man followed the woman into her address and was given £30 but no gardening work was carried out.

As the man left the address, he indecently exposed himself.

Police say the suspect spoke with broken English, and was possibly of European origin.

He is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with short light-coloured hair.

At the time the man was wearing a green jumper which had white writing which said ‘tree surgeon’, along with more white lettering on the back.

He was also driving a white van which had writing on the side, saying possibly ‘gardening services’ or ‘gardening works.’

Police are now urging anyone who has seen the vehicle, recognises the suspect description, or has been approached in a similar way to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1910 of June 18 2021.