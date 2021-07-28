Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Update: Train services resume through Dundee and Angus after ‘sinkhole’ inspection

By Alasdair Clark
July 28, 2021, 5:02 pm Updated: July 29, 2021, 8:14 am
Rail disruption at Broughty Ferry
Services going through Broughty Ferry were disrupted.

Train services through Dundee and Angus have resumed after a sinkhole was discovered on the line near Broughty Ferry.

ScotRail confirmed on Thursday morning the safety inspection of the track has now concluded with services now operating as normal.

The east coast main line was closed in both directions on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The northbound side reopened in the afternoon, meaning services could return to Aberdeen.

