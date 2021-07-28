News / Scotland Update: Train services resume through Dundee and Angus after ‘sinkhole’ inspection By Alasdair Clark July 28, 2021, 5:02 pm Updated: July 29, 2021, 8:14 am Services going through Broughty Ferry were disrupted. Train services through Dundee and Angus have resumed after a sinkhole was discovered on the line near Broughty Ferry. ScotRail confirmed on Thursday morning the safety inspection of the track has now concluded with services now operating as normal. The east coast main line was closed in both directions on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The northbound side reopened in the afternoon, meaning services could return to Aberdeen. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]