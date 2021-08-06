John May: Forfar teacher who played against Rangers dies aged 79

John May, who has died aged 79, was one of the Forfar Athletic side who faced the stars of Rangers in front of one of Station Park’s biggest-ever crowds.

Nearly 11,000 people packed into the ground on February 7, 1970, when Rangers, skippered by John Greig, visited in round two of the Scottish Cup.

Willie Waddell’s men scored early and put another six past Ian Campbell’s side.

However, John’s wife Pat remembers it as a great occasion for her husband, his family, Forfar Athletic and the town.

John May played for Forfar between 1967 and 1970, with the likes of Archie Knox, while he was a young teacher of Latin and history at Forfar Academy.

He had been an accomplished footballer throughout his school and university days and also played at junior level with Inverurie Locos.

Pat believes he may have had the distinction of being the only player to have turned out for the Loons and the Locos.

He taught at Forfar Academy between 1965 and 2000. He was there when the Queen Mother opened the school and rose to become principal teacher of guidance.

John May was born in Buckie to John, a fisherman, and his wife Catherine.

He was educated at Buckie Primary School and Buckie High School, where he excelled academically and in the sporting field.

In fifth and sixth years, between 1958 and 1960, John was head prefect, won Latin and history prizes and was awarded the overall excellence prize.

Cup victory

During the same period he was captain of the senior football team and led his side to victory in the final of the North of Scotland Schools Cup against Peterhead.

In 1960 John enrolled at Aberdeen University to study Latin and history and graduated MA three years later.

He went on to teacher training in the city where he met his future wife Pat, who was training as a primary teacher.

They married at King’s College Chapel, Aberdeen, in October, 1967.

After he completed his teacher training, John spent a year teaching in a primary school in Buckpool, Buckie, before taking up the post at Forfar Academy.

After their marriage, Pat moved to Forfar and the couple bought a new home and remained there for the rest of their married lives.

Pat taught at the old West School in Forfar and then Chapelpark, which occupied the old building vacated by the academy.

Boys’ Brigade

John had been a Boys’ Brigade officer in Buckie and continued for a spell when he arrived in Forfar but stood back when his children Shona and Andrew were born.

After he gave up football, John turned his attention to golf. He was a member at Forfar and captain between 1993 and 1994 after a year as vice-captain to baker Sandy Sadler.

He played squash at the team based at the old Forfar leisure centre, enjoyed trying any sport and often took part in staff against pupils cricket, hockey and golf matches at the academy.

John had five grandchildren in whom he took great pride in and had fun with as long as he could.

The family’s announcement can be read here.