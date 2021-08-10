Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf discrimination row: Health secretary and wife Nadia El-Nakla launch legal action against Broughty Ferry nursery

By Katy Scott
August 10, 2021, 10:58 am Updated: August 10, 2021, 11:25 am
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia El-Nakla
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia El-Nakla

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia El-Nakla have launched legal action against a Broughty Ferry nursery they have accused of discrimination.

The couple claim Little Scholars refused their daughter a place due to her “ethnic” sounding name – while others were granted a space.

The nursery has denied the allegations, but Mr Yousaf and Ms El-Nakla have instructed Aamer Anwar to pursue the case – claiming a breach of the Equality Act 2010.

