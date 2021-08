Delek’s Leviathan scales up production, exports Delek Drilling has reported strong gas production results from the Leviathan field, off Israel, spurring it to bring forward the drilling of another production well.

Inspection company relocates for 40th year A north-east inspection services company has marked its 40th year by moving into a new headquarters in Portlethen, near Aberdeen.

Transocean lands $252m contract as Beacon sanctions Shenandoah project Transocean has landed a $252million contract after Beacon Offshore Energy and its partners reached FID on the Shenandoah project in the Gulf of Mexico.