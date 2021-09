BP workers complete epic 270 mile cycle to raise cash for Aberdeenshire charities Dozens of current and former oil and gas workers have completed a gruelling cycle, over mountains and across rivers, in order to raise much needed cash for three charities.

UK Gov gives backing to Shetland maritime decarbonisation project A half a million pound project to support Shetland’s maritime industry to transition to zero-carbon fuels has received government support.

FTSE avoids big drop as oil and copper prices rise Indexes across Europe ended in the red again on Wednesday, although the FTSE 100 avoided a major drop thanks to rising oil and commodity prices.