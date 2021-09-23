Man taken to hospital following one-car crash in Highland Perthshire

A male driver has been rushed to Ninewells Hospital in an ambulance following a one-vehicle crash in Highland Perthshire.

The A9 is partially blocked following the collision.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the crash near Dalnaspidal at 10.10am on Thursday.

Initially the trunk road was blocked in both directions but this has been reduced to one northbound lane.

Man rushed to hospital

The driver’s condition is currently unknown.

Police are on the scene and traffic is moving but motorists are advised to approach with caution and expect longer than normal journey times.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.05am on Thursday, 22 September, officers were called to a report of a one car road crash on the A9 northbound, near Calvine.

“The male driver has been taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.”

UPDATE ❗ ⌚ 10:45#A9 RTC Lane 1 of 2 northbound is closed at Dalnaspidal due to an RTC. Police now on scene. Traffic seems to be coping.#TakeCare on approach. *Note updated location.@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/fMFsE4Osm2 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 23, 2021

