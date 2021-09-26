Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Concern grows for missing 17-year-old with Aberdeen links who was last seen Thursday

By Alasdair Clark
September 26, 2021, 4:31 pm Updated: September 26, 2021, 5:30 pm
Callum Tonge is missing from the Glenrothes area

Police in Fife say that concern is growing for missing 17-year-old Callum Tonge, who was last seen on Thursday before being reported missing from Glenrothes.

A public appeal has been launched in an effort to trace the teenager, who has links to Aberdeen, with police asking anyone with information to come forward and speak to them.

Officers say Callum Tonge was last seen on Thursday September 23 at around 5pm but was reported missing from an address in Glenrothes on Friday.

Callum is white, around 6ft tall, and of slim build. He has a pale complexion, with pale blue coloured eyes.

He also has an earring in his left ear and a stud on his left nostril.

He is believed to be wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey zip hoody, white Nike trainers and a black baseball cap.

Missing Fife teen has links to Aberdeen and Glasgow

Officers say that as well as Fife and Aberdeen, Callum also has links to Glasgow and may have travelled outside of the Kingdom.

Sergeant Nicola Crookston of Police Scotland said: “Concern is growing for Callum and we would ask anyone who has seen him, or knows of his whereabouts to get in touch.

“He has links to both the Glasgow and Aberdeen areas and could have travelled out of Fife.”

In a message to Callum, Sergeant Crookston said: “Callum, if you see this, please get in touch and let us know you are okay.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 0145 of Friday 24 September 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal