Perthshire’s Enchanted Forest to return in 2022 after two years of cancellations

Scotland’s Enchanted Forest will return to Pitlochry next October after two years of cancellations.

The award-winning light and sound show, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid, is a staple of Highland Perthshire tourism – bringing more than 80,000 visitors and £7.6 million to the area every year.

Organisers are now planning to revive the much-loved experience in 2022, with the event set to return to Faskally Woods from Thursday September 29 to Sunday October 30.

Tickets bought for cancelled shows have already been rolled over to the new event – and new tickets will soon be on sale.

‘Delighted to announce 2022 event’

Those behind the event are expecting a big turnout as long-time fans and visitors are finally given the chance to return to the Enchanted Forest.

Executive director Nela Popovic said: “We’re delighted to announce our 2022 event dates.

“It has been an incredibly challenging environment for many events and charities over the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The economic impact of our event on the local community is substantial so we are delighted to be able to share this positive news.

“We would like to extend our thanks to our customers for their patience and loyal support over this time and we look forward to welcoming them back in 2022.

“We are immensely excited to report that almost 20,000 tickets for our 2022 show have already been sold to those who were scheduled to attend the cancelled shows in 2020 and 2021.

“We’re expecting demand to be very high this year as a result. We are urging people to plan ahead and book early – this is a sell-out show and we know that demand is high. Next year the lights will shine brighter than ever in Faskally Woods.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 1) and can be purchased on the Enchanted Forest’s website at enchantedforest.org.uk