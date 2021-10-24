Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tesco apologise after outside interference causes issues with app and website

By Matteo Bell
October 24, 2021, 12:48 pm
Tesco Monifieth

Supermarket giant Tesco have apologised after an “attempt to interfere” with their systems left shoppers unable to access their app and website.

The alleged hack began causing problems on Saturday morning, with shoppers left unable to access the retailer’s online services.

While the supermarket chain has reassured users that their data is safe, access to the website is still an issue for many would-be shoppers.

Tesco in South Road, Charleston.

A spokesperson said: “There is no reason to believe that this issue impacts customer data and we continue to take ongoing action to make sure all data stays safe.

“Since yesterday, we’ve been experiencing disruption to our online grocery website and app.

“An attempt was made to interfere with our systems which has caused problems with the search function on the site.

“We’re working hard to fully restore all services and apologise for the inconvenience.”

Customer woes

The ongoing issues have left many confused about when their deliveries will arrive – with some questioning if their orders have even gone through at all.

Many customers have expressed their frustration with the lack of online service via comments on the brand’s Facebook page.

Tesco in Edinburgh Road, Perth

One user wrote: “For an organisation the size of Tesco this really isn’t good enough.

“They should have massive redundancy and disaster recovery built in to their IT systems.”

Another added: “Tesco, you seem to be having another issue again due to technology.

“I hope you get it sorted soon so you don’t continue to let down your loyal customers.”

