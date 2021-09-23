Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Body of missing Army veteran found after Highland search

By David Mackay
September 23, 2021, 7:20 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Police have reported the body of Dean Lockhart has been found. Photo: Police Scotland
Police have reported the body of Dean Lockhart has been found. Photo: Police Scotland

A body has been found in Highland woodland in the search for missing Army veteran Dean Lockhart.

Police appealed for help to trace the 36-year-old, who lived in Munlochy, on Wednesday after he had not been seen since the previous morning.

Officers have now confirmed his body has been found in woodland near the Black Isle village.

Mr Lockhart was originally from Belfast but settled in Scotland after his Army service, which included a deployment to Iraq.

It is understood he was a lifelong fan of Belfast-based Glentoran FC, continuing his support for the team while overseas with the military and while living in Scotland.

The football team has been one of many who have paid tribute to their dedicated supporter on social media.

A Twitter post from the team read: “We’re deeply saddened to learn the news that fan Dean Lockhart has passed away.

Police Scotland can confirm that, around 4pm on Wednesday, 22 September, the body of a man was discovered in woodland…

Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Wednesday, 22 September 2021

“Our thought are with Dean’s nearest and dearest in this difficult time. One of our own.”

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that at about 4pm on Wednesday the body of a man was discovered in woodland near to Munlochy.

“The deceased has been formally identified as 36-year-old Dean Lockhart, who had been reported missing from the area.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

