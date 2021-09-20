Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Almost £600,000 awarded to Scottish organisations to support growth of Gaelic

By Craig Munro
September 20, 2021, 2:58 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
The Gaelic-language sign welcoming people to Benbecula. Picture by Sandy McCook
Projects across Scotland have been awarded almost £600,000 to promote the use of Gaelic.

Various organisations were given a total of 50 grants ranging in size from £200 to £45,000 by the Bòrd na Gàidhlig, the public body which supports the language’s development.

Among them were Western Isles Council, which will spend £20,000 offering Gaelic classes to its apprentices.

The local authority also received grants for eSgoil, an online system helping children develop their Gaelic skills, and for a programme offering up to 15 Gaelic-speaking students places at a summer placement in a job using the language.

The Highland Council HQ in Inverness. Pictures by Jason Hedges

Other projects include a vocabulary resource for staff at Highlands and Islands Airport, a pilot in which school pupils will interview the older generation to preserve heritage, and a Gaelic environmental awareness course to tie in with the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

An Aberdeen University scheme to help speakers who have not used the language in a number of years to regain their skill was given £20,000.

‘Drive the development’

The grants have been awarded in the latest round of the Gaelic Language Act Implementation Fund (GLAIF).

Bòrd na Gàidhlig chairwoman Mairi MacInnes said: “Bòrd na Gàidhlig continues to provide the platform to help drive the development of Gaelic, not just in the Highlands and Islands, but throughout Scotland.

“Awards to the likes of Glasgow, Edinburgh and Perth & Kinross councils show our commitment to growing Gaelic the length and breadth of the country and are vital to bringing the language to a new audience.

“This form of funding plays a major role in ensuring that the language’s rich history is preserved and built upon in order to bring it to the future generations.”

