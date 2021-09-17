Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I’m gonna die’: Alicia, 11, stung dozens of times in Arbroath wasp attack

By Katy Scott
September 17, 2021, 10:53 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
wasp attack nest arbroath
Alicia Wolecki was attacked by wasps in Arbroath.

An Arbroath mum has told of the moment her 11-year-old daughter feared she was going to die after being stung dozens of times by wasps.

Alicia Wolecki was playing tig with friends in an area known as the Dammy when she ran into a nest.

Mum Charlene believes she was stung about 100 times during the attack last week – while one of her friends was also targeted.

Two teenage boys went to the youngster’s help by pulling her to safety.

Charlene said: “She’d been hiding in a bush during a game with her friends.

“Then she ran out and hit her head off of the wasps’ nest and it dropped to the ground.

wasp attack nest arbroath
Alicia’s sting marks a week on from the attack.

“Then they just swarmed her and started stinging. It sounded terrifying – she was just running and screaming.

“She found two teenage boys that she asked for help and they got stuck in trying to help her right away, while getting stung themselves.

“They got her jumper off because the wasps were all stuck to it. Her shoes were yellow with wasps.”

The boys rushed Alicia to a nearby shop for wasp spray and managed to get most of the insects off her.

‘I’m gonna die, I’m gonna die’

The youngster then ran home in agony following the attack.

Charlene said: “She was hysterical and screaming by the time she got back.

“She was screaming, ‘I’m gonna die, I’m gonna die’, and saying she couldn’t breathe and was taking panic attacks.

“I was panicking because she’s asthmatic and lots of asthmatics are allergic to wasp stings.

“I was terrified she was going into anaphylactic shock. If she did, she wouldn’t have survived.”

Alicia was in agony as she ran home.

Charlene called an ambulance to their home, but Alicia did not want to leave a cold shower due to the pain.

She was checked over there instead of going to hospital.

Charlene said: “The doctor said to thank her lucky stars that it wasn’t much worse.

“But they’ve stung absolutely everywhere – her scalp, feet, legs, arm, bum.

“I counted 30 minimum on each leg today, because the swelling has finally gone down enough to see. She’s a hell of a lot better now.”

Boys tracked down on social media

Charlene managed to track down the boys that had helped following an appeal on social media.

She added: “I just said to them ‘thank you so much’ because they really helped her.

“Young boys get such bad press these days, but they both sprung into action to help her right away.”

