Hundreds watch live as charity piano puller is arrested by roadside in Arbroath

By Alasdair Clark
September 15, 2021, 5:20 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
James was stopped by police on the A92.
Police have recovered a piano from the A92 near Arbroath after a busker was arrested as he towed the instrument from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

Busker James Tofalli, known as Piano James, was pulling his beloved piano to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The musician, a recovered drug addict, has spoken passionately about how playing has helped him to overcome addiction.

He undertook the charity fundraising challenge, towing the piano from John O’Groats to Land’s End, to raise money to buy musical instruments for people with mental health difficulties.

But Mr Tofalli, 29, was pulled over by police concerned for his safety on the dual carriageway on the outskirts of Arbroath on Wednesday.

The musician has been live-streaming sections of his walk on his Facebook page and viewers watched as he engaged in a long discussion regarding the legality of his trailer.

Officers were then seen removing the piano from the A92 after he was arrested following a two-hour police operation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed a man had been arrested.

James Tofalli with his motorised piano on the A92 Arbroath to Dundee road.

A spokesperson said: “Officers in Arbroath carried out a traffic stop at Elliot roundabout.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with various road traffic offences and will be subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”

Around 500 people were watching the live stream, with comments of support left by supporters on Facebook.

After he was stopped by police one person said: “Nice calm deep breaths… Stay calm and focused on your goal.”

Others urged him to agree to use the cycle path so that he could continue his journey south.

It has been an eventful trip for the man after his tent was attacked in the Highlands.

Mr Tofalli said he was set upon and dragged from his tent in the early hours of Sunday August 15.

Despite the incident, which left him shaken but unhurt, he pledged to continue his journey.

