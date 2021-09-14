Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Former Highland footballer jailed for 15 months after £12,000 of cocaine found in bush

By Jenni Gee
September 14, 2021, 4:42 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Footballer Gordon Finlayson has been jailed for 15 months
Footballer Gordon Finlayson has been jailed for 15 months

A former Highland footballer was beginning a jail sentence tonight after cocaine worth more than £12,000 was found in a bush near his home.

Gordon Finlayson, 27, who has played for Elgin City, Brora Rangers and Forres Mechanics and won the 2019 North Caledonian League player of the year award at Alness United, was sentenced to 15 months in jail.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine on the second day of his trial at Inverness Sheriff Court in July.

Finlayson was unmasked as a drug dealer after the stash of cocaine was found in a bush of a communal garden near his home in Shillinghill, Alness, on September 22 2019.

He was ‘foolish’ to get involved

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told the trial that a woman, who lived nearby, was pruning bushes when she discovered a bag of white powder.

Mr Weir said: “She showed it to her partner and then handed it over to police. Later that day, Finlayson approached her three times with regards to losing something in the bush.

“He first claimed he had lost a ball in the bush and the second and third time he claimed his friend had lost a very important bag in a more distressed state.”

The package contained 122g of cocaine – with a wholesale value of £5,000 and a maximum street value of £12,100.

The case, which had been deferred for reports, called today at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Defence solicitor Graham Mann said his client had been “foolish” to get involved in the illicit operation.

Mr Mann explained that a relative of Finlayson’s had been at the centre of a “large scale investigation”, which saw him subject to surveillance and regularly stopped by the police.

It was against this background that Finlayson, of Shillinghill, Alness, had made the decision to “become involved” on the day in question.

‘Football is significant part in his life’

“He accepts that he had knowledge of what he was involved in,” Mr Mann said, adding: “It was a foolish endeavour entirely.”

Making reference to Finlayson’s sporting career, Mr Mann said: “Football has obviously played a significant part in his life, he has reached the stage where he is going to have to find an alternative means of earning money.”

Mr Mann assured the court the offence had been a one-off for his client and added: “This is something that he will put behind him, he will not find himself in this situation at any point in the future.”

He asked the sheriff to take into account the “fleeting” nature of Finlayson’s involvement in the operation, as well as his “lack of commercial involvement” and his explanation for “not knowing the volume of the drugs” involved.

Sheriff Margaret Neilson said: “I have taken into account the report, letters of reference and the mitigation.

“Given the circumstances of the offence and the amount of class A drugs involved I consider only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.