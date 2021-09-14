Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

‘World’s most stupid tunnel’ plan between Scotland and Northern Ireland scrapped

By Rachel Amery and Andy Philip
September 14, 2021, 9:03 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Controversial plans to build a £15 billion link between Scotland and Northern Ireland, dubbed “the world’s most stupid tunnel”, have been scrapped.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had wanted to build a 21-mile bridge or tunnel between the two countries to strengthen ties after the upheavals caused by Brexit.

However, the UK Government now accepts it is too expensive and technically challenging – like their critics had warned.

One government source told us the decision is being taken before a report from engineers is published.

“It’s a good idea, strategically, and it is doable, but it’s very expensive,” the source said.

Munitions dump

It’s understood the report will point out the link needs to be rail with a shallow gradient.

It would also have to loop around a deep trench full of dumped war-time munitions.

The tunnel would have to go underground from east of Stranraer to a point beyond Belfast, while looping around the trench.

The decision was signalled as UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak gave his cabinet colleagues until Monday evening to finalise their bids for public spending in his budget, due at the end of October.

Chancellor Rishi<br />Rishi Sunak at Downing Street.

Mr Sunak told them he wants to “put the public finances on a sustainable path in the medium term”.

‘Stupid’

A feasibility study has been done on the tunnel plans, but issues were raised including the stormy weather and navigating a deep trench called Beaufort’s Dyke which is filled with wartime munitions.

Back in July Mr Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings said: “The prime minister’s only agenda is to buy more trains, buy more buses, have more bikes and build the world’s most stupid tunnel to Ireland.”

Originally called the “Boris bridge”, it was enthusiastically backed by Alister Jack, the UK’s Scottish Secretary.

Last year he switched to calling it a tunnel, claiming that would overcome many of the problems and strengthen the union.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.