Home News Scotland

Loganair adds three routes from north and north-east to next summer’s timetable

By Ross Hempseed
September 8, 2021, 9:35 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Cuts to air passenger duty were announced in the budget.
Scottish airline Loganair has added three new domestic destinations to its programme for next summer.

Passengers in Inverness, Shetland and Aberdeen are all in line to benefit.

In Inverness, flights to Dublin will resume for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, flying up to four times a week from May 27, 2022.

And from March next year, people in Aberdeen will be able to fly direct to Southampton as the airline takes on a Teesside service previously cancelled by another airline.

There will also be flights from Shetland to Dundee, which will then connect to London City – providing an important one-stop service from the islands to the UK capital from May.

Loganair will resume operating the popular Inverness to Dublin route next summer.

While these routes wont be fully operational till summer 2022, Loganair will restart several key services this winter, including the direct Aberdeen to Bristol service.

The direct service will operate five times a week on a Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Loganair has previously said they are “cautiously optimistic” that all routes can resume by summer of 2022.

‘Industry is emerging’ from pandemic

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited, managing director Inglis Lyon, said: “Loganair’s routes expansion and the increasing frequency of its services is a further indication the aviation industry is emerging from the pandemic and reacting positively to pent up demand.

“I am particularly pleased our airports in Dundee and Shetland will offer direct flights which will provide greater connectivity between the two locations and also allow passengers to link to London City.

“It is especially pleasing to see Inverness and Dublin connecting once more and I am sure this popular route will see passengers take advantage of the leisure and business opportunities it presents.”

Kay Ryan, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “We are looking to 2022 with optimism and continuing to connect more and more of the UK as we are able to do.

“Customer booking patterns will remain an incredibly important factor for us as we review which services we operate and which destinations we add either frequency or additional seat capacity to.  We’ve had a really positive reaction from customers so far for next summer.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.