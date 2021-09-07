Western Isles MP’s no show for driving case court hearing after solicitor’s blunder

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil did not turn up for a court hearing after an “oversight of date” in his solicitor’s calendar.

His case called at Lochmaddy Sheriff Court to confirm final arrangements for a forthcoming trial over a dangerous driving allegation.

The court case follows a two vehicle road traffic incident adjacent to Castlebay School last October.

The 50-year-old denies an allegation of driving a car dangerously which resulted in causing a serious injury to teenage motorcyclist, then aged 17 years – at Castlebay, the main settlement on the MP’s home island of Barra.

He is accused of failing to “keep a proper lookout while performing a manoeuvre” and colliding with the motorcycle driven by the teenager.

The SNP politician had been “ordained” to attend at Lochmaddy Sheriff Court for a procedural hearing to confirm trial arrangements with procurator fiscal Karen Smith and Sheriff Gordon Lamont.

Trial expected to go ahead nect month

The intermediate diet hearing was fixed to sort out any issues which may delay the trial proceeding as planned.

His lawyer, Kevin McCarron, also did not appear at the court as expected.

The no-shows were explained to Sheriff Gordon Lamont as an “oversight of date” in Mr McCarron’s calendar.

However, the trial is set to go ahead next month at the sheriff court in North Uist where both Mr MacNeil and his legal agent are expected to be present.

When the case first called in July, MacNeil pleaded not guilty by letter.

Both the MP and his lawyer are being contacted for comment.