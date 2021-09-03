Violent domestic abuser who attacked woman with Christmas tree spared jail

A man who attacked his then partner with a Christmas tree during a campaign of violence that lasted more than five years has been spared jail.

Mark Allsopp, 52, was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow after being convicted at a trial in Aberdeen of assaulting the woman to her injury between January 2013 and April 2018 at addresses in Nairn in the Highlands.

Prosecutors stated this included him “striking her on the body with an artificial Christmas tree”.

Judge Graham Buchanan ordered Allsopp to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work with him also being under supervision for 18 months.

Allsopp, of Nairn, had denied the accusations.

During the sentencing hearing the court heard he had claimed just to have thrown the tree “in the direction” of his now ex.

‘Offences are concerning’

His QC Matt Jackson said: “In no way does he wish to engage with the woman.

“His position is that he is never going to have another relationship.”

Judge Buchanan said the charge could have merited a prison term.

He told Allsopp: “The offences are concerning because the impression I got from the evidence was that you behaved in a controlling fashion.

“A matter of greater concern is that you appear not to recognise the fact that you behaved in this way and took no responsibility.

“I have reached the conclusion the appropriate way to deal with this is by way of a community payback order as a direct alternative to prison.”