Covid vaccine passports in Scotland explained: What you need to know

Nicola Sturgeon has announced Covid vaccine passports are to be introduced in Scotland from the end of this month – if parliament backs her plans.

As the number of coronavirus cases in the country continue to surge, the first minister warned that the next days and weeks would be crucial to avoid the re-imposition of restrictions.

In her update to parliament, she again stressed the need for people to take up the vaccine in a bid to keep the serious effects of the virus at bay.

Now, to further protect people in the riskiest settings where transmission of Covid is more likely, the First Minister has unveiled plans for vaccine passports in Scotland.

Where will vaccine passports be required?

Vaccine passports will only be required in certain non-essential settings.

Parliament will debate their introduction at nightclubs and adult entertainment venues, as well as different events.

Initial proposals suggest:

Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues

Unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people in the audience

Unseated outdoor live events with more than 4,000 people in the audience

Any event, of any nature, which has more than 10,000 people in attendance

Why are Covid vaccine passports being introduced now?

The idea isn’t a new one and has been discussed in one form another for some time, with arguments for and against the move.

The Scottish Government has said previously it would only introduce such a scheme if all adults had been given an opportunity to have both doses of the vaccine.

Parliament will review the need for the measure every three weeks.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We do not want to reimpose any of the restrictions that have been in place for much of this year as we all know how much harm they have caused to businesses, to education and to people’s general wellbeing but we must stem the rise in cases.

“We believe that a limited use of vaccine certification in certain higher risk settings could help us to keep businesses open and prevent any further restrictions as we head into autumn and winter.”

What has the opposition said?

Opposition politicians have had mixed reactions to the Scottish Government’s proposals, with the toughest rejection coming from the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Responding to the First Minister’s announcement Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the move was a “dangerous precedent”.

He said: “This government has moved effectively to a position where people will now be compelled to show evidence of their medical records in order to access certain freedoms.

“Domestic Medical ID cards present real risks to the management of our personal information and could be easily expanded to include other aspects of life.

“Liberal Democrats have always opposed medical ID cards and we will continue to oppose them.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross also slammed the “last-minute” move.

“We need businesses to get in-depth guidance around these certificates as soon as possible. They should be involved in the process and the government needs to clarify whether they will be expected to police these new rules.”

