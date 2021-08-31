‘Creepy’ Naked Attraction advert to be removed from buses across Scotland

A controversial advert for Channel 4’s Naked Attraction is to be removed from Stagecoach buses across Scotland after it sparked complaints to operators.

The UK’s advertising standards regulator said it had received more than 20 complaints over the ads, which have appeared on the sides of buses across the country.

They have also been spotted in Perth and Dundee over the last few days.

The adverts promote popular television show Naked Attraction, which sees contestants select a date having only seen their naked body from the neck down.

They point to upper-deck windows suggesting passengers “love being naked”.

One resident said they had seen the advert in Perth over the weekend.

“I was out in Perth on Saturday night and I saw one of these buses and I did do a double-take,” she said.

“I understand the advert is all meant to be a bit of fun, but perhaps more thought should have been given when so many people are sexually harassed on public transport.”

‘Totally inappropriate’

One Dundee dad said: “I like a laugh as much as the next man but I can’t help thinking this is just totally inappropriate.

“My young kids always want to sit upstairs on the bus and would have no idea everybody in the street was seeing them underneath a huge sign claiming they like to be naked – just ridiculous.”

He added: “It’s not just kids either, it isn’t great for unsuspecting elderly people.

“I know some people will see it as harmless fun, but I think it probably crosses the line.

“I am not sure these adverts should ever have been created, let alone accepted by the bus companies.”

Sexual assaults

One woman from London took to social media to criticise the advert.

Posting a picture of a bus bearing the advert in London, Tracy King asked: “What…is this creepy bus ad?

“You can’t just label non-consenting passengers like that.

“Does Channel4 not know how many sexual assaults take place on buses?”

https://twitter.com/tkingdot/status/1432300760822333443?s=20

Bus operators Stagecoach and Xplore Dundee said adverts are handled by media company Global.

However, both operators have asked for them to be removed from their vehicles.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “Advertising on our buses is outsourced to media company Global.

“We contacted Global and insisted that this particular advert is removed from any of our vehicles as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for Xplore Dundee added: “External advertising on our buses is handled by the company Global and we have limited control over what is displayed on the sides of our vehicles.

“However, we’re asking Global to remove them as soon as they can, so as not to cause any offence or discomfort to any of our customers.”

Complaints

The Advertising Standards Agency said it had received 26 complaints about the adverts.

A spokesperson said: “Specifically, complainants argue that the ad sexualizes members of the public and does so without their consent.

“Some complainants object that it encourages and/or makes light of sexual assaults which take place on public transport.

“We are currently in the process of assessing these complaints.”

No offence intended

Channel 4 said it had not intended to cause offence: “This ad is based on a Channel 4 entertainment programme.

“It was not our intention to cause offence and we apologise if it has done so.”

Global has been approached for comment.