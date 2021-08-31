Man, 61, stalked teenage girl for eight months after striking up conversation on bus

A former Big Issue seller who frightened two sisters with unwanted approaches over an eight-month period has been convicted of stalking.

Robert Bloomfield, 61, has now been ordered by the court to stay away from the siblings, who were 18 and 12 at the time of the offences, and will be sentenced on October 5.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told that Bloomfield of Campbell Court in Fort William, had a previous conviction for stalking a woman several years ago after he admitted one charge of stalking and another of causing fear and alarm yesterday.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told Sheriff Margaret Neilson that Bloomfield first met the older girl on a bus in Fort William and engaged her in conversation, asking her several questions, including her name.

Ms Eastwood said the girl replied just to be polite.

But in the days that followed she saw him near her home, often sitting in a camper van.

“This made her feel uneasy,” Ms Eastwood added.

On one occasion his window was open and he stretched out his arm to stop her from walking past.

Ms Eastwood continued: “This behaviour carried on for at least a month and eventually she had had enough and began taking the longer route to work to avoid him.”

Ms Eastwood told the court that the girl met him again in High Street and then again in September when he was once more at the end of her street.

When he mentioned that he tried to access her work, the girl became frightened, told her boyfriend and moved in with him, the court heard.

Bloomfield also twice approaching the girl’s younger sister as she walked home from a park.

The first occasion was in August 2019 and the second was on the same day as Bloomfield’s work comment. The sisters’ told their parents about previous events and the police were informed.

The offences took place between March 1 2019 and October 2 2019.

Sentence was deferred for a background report and Bloomfield’s bail was continued with special conditions not to approach or contact the girls.

Defence solicitor Pauline Chapman reserved her comments until the report had been prepared.

