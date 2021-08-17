Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

EXCLUSIVE: Blunder by Justice Secretary Keith Brown leads to £110million prison delay mix-up

By Calum Ross
August 17, 2021, 12:42 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Justice Secretary Keith Brown and the proposed Inverness prison
Justice Secretary Keith Brown and the proposed Inverness prison

A blunder by Keith Brown led to the justice secretary incorrectly signalling that a new £110 million jail for the Highlands had been hit by fresh delays.

We can reveal that the SNP minister got it wrong when he said earlier this month that the new HMP Highland would not be open until 2026 – two years later than expected.

The comment appeared to represent yet another major set-back for the delay-hit project, which aims to finally replace the 1902-built Porterfield prison in Inverness.

But the Scottish Government has now confirmed that the work actually remains on track for completion in 2024, with a contract due to be awarded within weeks.

Mr Brown is believed to have made an error when questioned about the jail timetable during media interviews, including with The P&J, while on a recent visit to the Highland capital.

Keith Brown at the Inverness Justice Centre

Edward Mountain, Scottish Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands, said: “Sometimes people’s incompetence hides good news.

“Keith Brown appears to have a lack a grip on his brief and his suggestion that HMP Highland wouldn’t be completed by 2026 was obviously a mistake.

Keith Brown appears to have a lack a grip on his brief and his suggestion that HMP Highland wouldn’t be completed by 2026 was obviously a mistake.”

“The fact it will be completed in 2024 is, I believe, a vindication of my campaign to have the new prison fast-tracked.

“I now look forward to the cabinet secretary announcing the contractor for the design and construction of HMP Highland imminently.”

Edward Mountain NHS Highland
Edward Mountain, Scottish Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are committed to the modernisation of the prison estate which includes progressing a replacement for HMP Inverness as a priority.

“The anticipated operational date for the new HMP Highland is 2024.”

The anticipated operational date for the new HMP Highland is 2024.”

In The P&J interview earlier this month, Mr Brown said: “Brexit is completely unhelpful.

“It is also now having an impact on labour shortages and on materials as well, but none of that we expect will impact on our 2026 completion date for the new prison in Inverness.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with MFR while on the same visit north, Mr Brown said: “We are investing in both Inverness and the Highlands, but in terms of the prison we realise that has to be replaced and we commit to doing that. We hope to do that by 2026.”

Cabinet reshuffle

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon brought Mr Brown back into her Cabinet after the Holyrood election in May.

He is the SNP’s depute leader and previously served as economy secretary in the Scottish Government between 2016 and 2018.

Scottish Prison Service sign at the site of the proposed new Inverness prison

Construction News reported on Tuesday that four major building firms are on the shortlist for the prison contract – Balfour Beatty, Kier, Robertson and Morrison.

It is understood that an award could be made within the next few weeks.

Contract award

The 200-inmate complex would be the main jail for the Highlands and islands, and Moray.

It would be built next to the city’s largest retail park, and replace Porterfield prison, which has a capacity of 103 prisoners but houses an average closer to 117.

Porterfield Prison, Inverness.

The cost of the scheme has soared from the £66m bill proposed five years ago to a current estimate of between £98m and £110m.

The Scottish Prison Service started looking for a site for a new HMP Highland in 2008, but was forced to abandon a proposal for the Milton of Leys area of Inverness in 2016 after a backlash from residents.

In 2017, outline planning permission was granted to build the 130,000sq ft prison at an 18-acre plot behind the south-western end of the Inverness Shopping Park.

Work was due to begin in 2018 and be finished by 2020 but the target date has since been pushed back several times, with the latest being 2024.

The delays were linked to a decision to “pause” the project due to funding pressures and a switch in “priorities” to a replacement for HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow.

