Home News Scotland

Full investigation launched into Landmark rollercoaster incident that injured two kids

By Lauren Robertson and Craig Munro
August 12, 2021, 2:40 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Emergency services attend the incident at Landmark. Picture by Brian Smith/Jasper Images
Emergency services attend the incident at Landmark. Picture by Brian Smith/Jasper Images

Theme park Landmark has confirmed its rollercoaster will be closed until a full investigation is carried out into the “mechanical failure” that led to two children being injured.

Emergency services raced to the adventure park, located in Carrbridge, at around 11.30am after reports of a “derailment” involving the Runaway Timber Train ride.

It was later confirmed that two children had suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Visitors to the park described hearing a “massive bang”.

Pictures show one of the carriages seemingly hanging from the track.

‘No serious injuries is the main thing’

Ross Coulter, Landmark’s marketing and communications manager, told us: “The rollercoaster was brought to a halt at ground level. All the passengers were safely and immediately evacuated.

“Emergency services were deployed as a precautionary measure but they were away by about 12.15pm.”

The carriage appears to be hanging from the track. Picture from Twitter

He added: “Now it’s just a matter of carrying out a full and thorough investigation into what happened.

“There were no serious injuries which is the main thing.

“In the meantime until that investigation can be carried out we’ll keep the rollercoaster closed.”

The Runaway Timber Train is stopped in the middle of the ride. Picture by Lauren Robertson

Rest of theme park to remain open

Asked whether anyone at the park knew what had gone wrong, he said: “Not at the moment, we’ll need to carry out all the necessary protocols in terms of identifying exactly what it was that did it.

“The rollercoaster will remain closed until we see what’s happened. At the moment it’s just where it stopped, at ground level, and it will probably remain there until the investigation has been carried out.”

Mr Coulter also confirmed the rest of the park would remain open to visitors.

Throughout the afternoon, families continued to enjoy the fun elsewhere in the park.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.30 am this morning, Thursday, 12 August, 2021, police and emergency services were called to a report that a carriage from a rollercoaster at an adventure park in Carrbridge, Aviemore had suffered a mechanical failure.

“Two children sustained minor injury and were treated at the scene.

“Inquiries are continuing.”

