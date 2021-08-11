Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Shetland teacher jailed for sexual activity with two pupils appealing his sentence

By Karen Roberts
August 11, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Kieran Malcolmson was jailed after being found guilty of the offences.
A disgraced former teacher jailed for 15 months after abusing his position of trust by engaging in sexual activity with two pupils is appealing his sentence.

Kieran Malcolmson was handed the jail term as well as being placed on the Sex Offender’s register for 10 years, for his behaviour, which involved two girls in 2009 and 2018.

He was suspended after the 2018 offence came to light.

The 36-year-old, who worked as a teacher in Shetland, had denied charges of engaging in sexual activity other than sexual intercourse with or directed towards the pupils, but was found guilty after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Malcolmson remained suspended up to the trial, and his employment was terminated in June.

He had kissed and engaged in sexual activity with the first girl, then nine years later kissed the second girl on the mouth and repeatedly asked her to accompany him to a “dark and secluded area”.

Malcolmson stood trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at the Mercatgate. Picture by Darrell Benns.

Case to be heard by appeal court judges

His case will call next week at the Court of Criminal Appeal, and will be heard in front of two judges.

During his sentencing hearing in June defence agent John Keenan asked for him to receive a community order rather than being imprisoned.

He maintained his offences were “impulsive” rather than involving grooming of the children.

And Mr Keenan went on to say the convictions had had “real consequences” for his client, adding: “Since the events in the most recent charge came to light, he was immediately suspended from work and was suspended for about two-and-a-half years before matters concluded following the trial.

Mr Keenan added that his client would not be able to resume work in the profession.

On jailing him Sheriff Philip Mann told Malcolmson: “This case involves a serious breach of trust.

“Despite your good character and the high price you have paid, I have come to the conclusion only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

 

