Humza Yousaf discrimination row: Health secretary and wife Nadia El-Nakla launch legal action against Broughty Ferry nursery

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia El-Nakla have launched legal action against a Broughty Ferry nursery they have accused of discrimination.

The couple claim Little Scholars refused their daughter a place due to her “ethnic” sounding name – while others were granted a space.

The nursery has denied the allegations, but Mr Yousaf and Ms El-Nakla have instructed Aamer Anwar to pursue the case – claiming a breach of the Equality Act 2010.

The couple are seeking a public apology and compensation to be paid to an anti-racist charity of their choice.

Mr Anwar says if this does not happen, action will be raised at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Lawyer instructed to launch legal action

In a statement the couple said: “Despite being given ample opportunity, Little Scholars Day Nursery in Broughty Ferry have failed to admit, explain or apologise for their discriminatory behaviour.

“We have both stood against hatred our whole lives, often being the targets of vile abuse.

“We will not accept our children being discriminated against by anyone.

“Like any other parents we simply want our children to be treated equally, regardless of their colour of skin or religion.

“We strongly believe we have evidence of systemic discrimination being carried out by Little Scholars Day Nursery.

“As passionate believers in the fairness of Scotland’s justice system, we have now instructed our solicitor Aamer Anwar to initiate court proceedings and are determined to fight for justice for our daughter.”

Responding to the legal action, a spokesperson for the nursery said: “We have received correspondence from a solicitor acting for Mr Yousaf and Ms El-Nakla and will respond in due course.

“Little Scholars is extremely proud of being open and inclusive to all and we are deeply saddened that anyone would think otherwise.

“Our owners are themselves of Asian heritage, and for more than a decade we have regularly welcomed both children and staff from a range of different religious, cultural, ethnic and racial backgrounds.”