Humza Yousaf discrimination row: Health secretary and wife Nadia El-Nakla launch legal action against Broughty Ferry nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Humza Yousaf discrimination row: Health secretary and wife Nadia El-Nakla launch legal action against Broughty Ferry nursery

By Katy Scott
August 10, 2021, 10:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia El-Nakla
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia El-Nakla

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia El-Nakla have launched legal action against a Broughty Ferry nursery they have accused of discrimination.

The couple claim Little Scholars refused their daughter a place due to her “ethnic” sounding name – while others were granted a space.

The nursery has denied the allegations, but Mr Yousaf and Ms El-Nakla have instructed Aamer Anwar to pursue the case – claiming a breach of the Equality Act 2010.

The couple are seeking a public apology and compensation to be paid to an anti-racist charity of their choice.

Mr Anwar says if this does not happen, action will be raised at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Lawyer instructed to launch legal action

In a statement the couple said: “Despite being given ample opportunity, Little Scholars Day Nursery in Broughty Ferry have failed to admit, explain or apologise for their discriminatory behaviour.

“We have both stood against hatred our whole lives, often being the targets of vile abuse.

“We will not accept our children being discriminated against by anyone.

“Like any other parents we simply want our children to be treated equally, regardless of their colour of skin or religion.

“We strongly believe we have evidence of systemic discrimination being carried out by Little Scholars Day Nursery.

Little Scholars Day Nursery in Broughty Ferry.

“As passionate believers in the fairness of Scotland’s justice system, we have now instructed our solicitor Aamer Anwar to initiate court proceedings and are determined to fight for justice for our daughter.”

Responding to the legal action, a spokesperson for the nursery said: “We have received correspondence from a solicitor acting for Mr Yousaf and Ms El-Nakla and will respond in due course.

“Little Scholars is extremely proud of being open and inclusive to all and we are deeply saddened that anyone would think otherwise.

“Our owners are themselves of Asian heritage, and for more than a decade we have regularly welcomed both children and staff from a range of different religious, cultural, ethnic and racial backgrounds.”

Discrimination in Scotland: How do you make a complaint about racial bias?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.