Man found guilty of attacking partner with Christmas tree

A man has been found guilty of attacking his former partner with a Christmas tree.

Mark Allsopp, 51, assaulted his then-girlfriend at an address in Nairn over a five-year period – including with an artificial Christmas tree.

The case at the High Court in Aberdeen concluded yesterday with jurors finding Allsopp guilty as charged by majority verdict.

Advocate Depute Geoffrey Mitchell described to the court how Allsopp had on various occasions between January 2013 and April 2018 attacked the woman by repeatedly striking her to the body and head, resulting in her injury.

Accused committed various attacks over five year period

The attack carried out by Allsopp involving the Christmas tree was one of three incidents that made up the charge.

Following Allsopp’s guilty verdict, Mr Mitchell also notified the court that the 51-year old had a number of previous convictions for assault dating back to 2007.

As the Crown Office moved for sentencing, defence solicitor Matt Jackson QC said: “He is a man who has a mental health background. He suffers from depression and anxiety.

“Mr Allsopp also struggles with borderline personality disorder and it’s frankly not unusual to encounter someone like Mr Allsopp – who has had those challenges in his life – with previous convictions such as these.”

Sheriff to obtain background information before sentencing

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Allsopp his guilty charge “spans a fairly substantial period of time”.

He added: “In light of the nature of the charge of which you have been convicted of by the jury it would not be appropriate for me to proceed to sentencing today.

“I will need to obtain more background information about you.”

He deferred sentence on Allsopp, of Church Street, Nairn, in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

Sheriff Buchanan told Allsopp that he will be sentenced in Glasgow next month.