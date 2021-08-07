Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man found guilty of attacking partner with Christmas tree

By David McPhee
August 7, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Mark Allsopp outside the High Court in Aberdeen.
A man has been found guilty of attacking his former partner with a Christmas tree.

Mark Allsopp, 51, assaulted his then-girlfriend at an address in Nairn over a five-year period – including with an artificial Christmas tree.

The case at the High Court in Aberdeen concluded yesterday with jurors finding Allsopp guilty as charged by majority verdict.

Advocate Depute Geoffrey Mitchell described to the court how Allsopp had on various occasions between January 2013 and April 2018 attacked the woman by repeatedly striking her to the body and head, resulting in her injury.

Accused committed various attacks over five year period

The attack carried out by Allsopp involving the Christmas tree was one of three incidents that made up the charge.

Following Allsopp’s guilty verdict, Mr Mitchell also notified the court that the 51-year old had a number of previous convictions for assault dating back to 2007.

As the Crown Office moved for sentencing, defence solicitor Matt Jackson QC said: “He is a man who has a mental health background. He suffers from depression and anxiety.

“Mr Allsopp also struggles with borderline personality disorder and it’s frankly not unusual to encounter someone like Mr Allsopp – who has had those challenges in his life – with previous convictions such as these.”

The High Court building in Aberdeen.

Sheriff to obtain background information before sentencing

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Allsopp his guilty charge “spans a fairly substantial period of time”.

He added: “In light of the nature of the charge of which you have been convicted of by the jury it would not be appropriate for me to proceed to sentencing today.

“I will need to obtain more background information about you.”

He deferred sentence on Allsopp, of Church Street, Nairn, in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

Sheriff Buchanan told Allsopp that he will be sentenced in Glasgow next month.

