Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Regional breakdown: No deaths in Grampian in last 24 hours as seven recorded nationwide

By Ross Hempseed
August 6, 2021, 2:54 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Post Thumbnail

According to Friday’s daily figures there were no new deaths from Covid-19 in Grampian in the past 24 hours.

A total of seven deaths were recorded across Scotland in the past 24 hours, the lowest total since Sunday.

Positive cases in NHS Grampian totaled 95. In total 1,250 positive cases were recorded in last 24 hours nationwide.

Scottish hospital figures have seen a steady decrease with 367 people currently in hospital with coronavirus down from 381 yesterday.

The number of people in intensive care due to Covid-19 has also fallen from 55 to 54.

Vaccinations rates remain steady with 2,209 people receiving their first dose of a Covid vaccine bring the total to 4,020,712.

A total of 17,266 received their second dose bring the number of people fully vaccinated to 3,286,153.

These numbers will start to rise with the announcement that 16 and 17 year olds are being offered the jab.

NHS Grampian is already filling up spaces for young people to receive their jab as soon as it is available.

However according to Scottish Government data, NHS Grampian is third from last in terms of first doses administered only behind NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian. Orkney, Shetland and Western Isles all have vaccination rates higher than 90%.

In terms of second doses Grampian finishes 9th out of a collective 14 local health boards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.