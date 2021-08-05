Man sentenced over ‘revenge porn’ threat

A man who threatened to make intimate videos of a woman public has been told he must complete 100 hours unpaid work.

Andrew Hillhouse, 21, of Lochalsh Court, Inverness, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening to disclose images which showed, or appeared to show, an intimate situation.

The court heard that the threat was made following a difference of opinion between Hillhouse and the woman, who had previously exchanged consensual intimate images.

‘People are going to love your video’

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that Hillhouse sent a message over Whatsapp telling the woman: “People are going to love your video.”

But the court heard that when the woman reported the threat to police, enquiries revealed that all the photos and film had already been deleted by Hillhouse.

“Clearly, the video was not distributed,” said Mr Morton.

In mitigation, solicitor Willie Young said his client’s remarks had been made “out of frustration”.

Handing down the community payback order which will require Hillhouse to complete 100 hours of unpaid work Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald said: “This is a very unpleasant offence and a serious one, these images were shared between you in trust and you threatened to betray that trust.”