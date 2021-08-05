Puppy abandoned in Aberdeen park ‘dehydrated and in poor condition’

A puppy has been found abandoned, “dehydrated and in poor condition” in a park in Aberdeen.

The tiny dog was spotted by a member of the public in Victoria Park at around 5.50pm on Monday.

Scottish SPCA officers were alerted and recovered the female Staffordshire bull terrier, which is thought to be between six and eight weeks old.

The animal welfare charity is now appealing for information amid concerns for the mother of the puppy and any others in the litter.

Inspector Fiona Mckenzie said: “The dog is a tan, female Staffordshire bull terrier puppy. She is between six and eight weeks old.

“She is very lucky she was found by the member of the public as she was dehydrated and in poor condition – unfortunately she is not microchipped.

“We are now extremely concerned for the welfare of the mother of this puppy and any other puppies in the litter.

“We appreciate that the person who left her may have intended for her to be found but this is not the correct procedure to follow if you can no longer care for an animal.

“The puppy is now at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres, where she is receiving the veterinary care she needs.

“If anyone recognises this puppy we would ask that they contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”