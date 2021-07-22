Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

NHS Grampian now fourth highest board for Covid cases

By Lauren Taylor
July 22, 2021, 1:12 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Covid-19 vaccine
Regional breakdown

According to new Scottish Government statistics there have been 1,825 new cases of Covid reported across the country.

NHS Grampian is now the fourth highest reporting board after recording 131 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Aberdeen City accounted for 55 new cases and Aberdeenshire recorded 51.

Moray reported 22 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The majority of new cases is mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

There were 488 people were in hospitals across Scotland yesterday with recently confirmed Covid and a further 58 people in intensive care.

It has been reported that 22 people confirmed to have Covid have died.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the roll-out of Covid vaccinations, 3,989,927 people have received the first dose and 3,028,271 have received their second dose.

Data from Public Health Scotland shows just under a third (32.1%) of adults in their 30s have been double-jabbed, with the figure for 18 to 29-year-olds at 20.5%.

Murdo Fraser, the Scottish Conservatives’ Covid recovery spokesman, said the country is “not making progress fast enough” and “a much more aggressive targeted social media campaign” advertising jags for younger people is required.

Additionally, it has been reported that more than 50,000 vaccine appointments have been missed in just four months across the north-east.

Figures from NHS Grampian show almost 300,000 received a jab between February and May – meaning around one in seven people failed to turn up.

self-registration portal is open via NHS Inform, to anyone aged 18 and over.

This website allows people to arrange an appointment at a time that suits them and receive confirmation via text or email.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.