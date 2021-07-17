Temperatures in Aberdeen soar to 26C as sunbathers flock to popular north-east hotspots

North-east residents are relishing in the summer sun this weekend as temperatures soar to highs of 26C.

Sunbathers have begun racing to some of the region’s seaside hotspots as bright and sunny spells sweep across the east.

Met Office forecasters predicted another mostly dry and sunny day, with temperatures reaching a high of 26C in several parts of Grampian – with the best weather around Stonehaven and Aberdeen.

Due to gentle breezes, the climate may feel a bit cooler with some patchy clouds making their way through Moray and northern Aberdeenshire at times.

However, temperatures will remain around 20C, still promising a very warm and mainly dry weekend.

On Friday, many in the north-east flocked to beaches to lap up the rays as temperatures remained around the mid-20s.

Sunbathers enjoyed temperatures of 26C at Stonehaven Harbour and the popular Lossiemouth beach in Moray recorded highs of 24C.

Aberdeen Airport recorded one of the highest temperatures of the day, peaking at 27.5C.

Warm weekend for the Highlands and Islands

In Inverness, residents woke up to a cloudy start to the weekend, prompting mist and drizzle in the west.

Despite a slightly cooler start than the north-east, Highlanders are relishing in the warm weather, with temperatures set to reach between 18C and 21C.

On the west coast, temperatures in Glencoe are set to reach highs of 19C, meanwhile in Ullapool, forecasters are predicting highs of 18C.

Read more:

In Orkney and Shetland, residents experienced mostly cloudy weather this morning with patchy light rain, ahead of brighter spells in the afternoon with the odd sunny breaks.

Temperatures are also expected to be lower than the rest of north Scotland – with fresh to strong westerly winds and a maximum temperature of 17C.