Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Temperatures in Aberdeen soar to 26C as sunbathers flock to popular north-east hotspots

By Michelle Henderson
July 17, 2021, 11:54 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Sunbathers enjoy 26C heat in Stonehaven as the weekend got off to a great start.
Sunbathers enjoy 26C heat in Stonehaven as the weekend got off to a great start.

North-east residents are relishing in the summer sun this weekend as temperatures soar to highs of 26C.

Sunbathers have begun racing to some of the region’s seaside hotspots as bright and sunny spells sweep across the east.

Met Office forecasters predicted another mostly dry and sunny day, with temperatures reaching a high of 26C in several parts of Grampian – with the best weather around Stonehaven and Aberdeen.

Due to gentle breezes, the climate may feel a bit cooler with some patchy clouds making their way through Moray and northern Aberdeenshire at times.

However, temperatures will remain around 20C, still promising a very warm and mainly dry weekend.

 

On Friday, many in the north-east flocked to beaches to lap up the rays as temperatures remained around the mid-20s.

Sunbathers enjoyed temperatures of 26C at Stonehaven Harbour and the popular Lossiemouth beach in Moray recorded highs of 24C.

Aberdeen Airport recorded one of the highest temperatures of the day, peaking at 27.5C.

Warm weekend for the Highlands and Islands

In Inverness, residents woke up to a cloudy start to the weekend, prompting mist and drizzle in the west.

Despite a slightly cooler start than the north-east, Highlanders are relishing in the warm weather, with temperatures set to reach between 18C and 21C.

On the west coast, temperatures in Glencoe are set to reach highs of 19C, meanwhile in Ullapool, forecasters are predicting highs of 18C.

Read more:

In Orkney and Shetland, residents experienced mostly cloudy weather this morning with patchy light rain, ahead of brighter spells in the afternoon with the odd sunny breaks.

Temperatures are also expected to be lower than the rest of north Scotland – with fresh to strong westerly winds and a maximum temperature of 17C.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.