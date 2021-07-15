Before Liam Tasker went off to fight on the frontline in Afghanistan, he sat down and wrote a heartfelt three page letter only to be opened by his family in the event of his death.

Now, it is one of his mum Jane Duffy’s most prized possessions – a vital link to a beloved son who never returned home.

Jane’s world was ripped apart forever when Liam was killed by a single bullet alongside his military working dog Theo in 2011.

Three days later she received the letter he had written for his family.

Jane has agreed to share Liam’s last letter for this investigation.

The Fam’s

Wow!!! Where do I start?? I’ve always wondered what I would write in this type of letter, whether I’d type it or just get drunk and show my impressive handwriting and spelling, but me being me I chose the get drunk option! Lol. I always worried about what to start with and couldn’t really think of anything that would suit me or make me look cool. (Obviously I look cool no matter what I do Lol). So, instead I am choosing to write whatever comes into my head and (words scribbled out) anyone who knows me knows that pretty much sums me up!! RANDOM!! Lol

Well obviously if you read this then the worst has happened…….(well this is weird lol) but I don’t want anyone to feel down or wonder if things could’ve been different if… What’s meant to be is meant to be!!! I want everyone to get drunk and try to move on with their lives. One thing I do want to say though is that I’ve had a fantastic life, I’ve got the best family in the world, you’re all amazing despite your own little flaws. I look and listen to all the people I’ve met moan and groan about their families all the time and I cannot comment, I’ve had an amazing upbringing and I thank you all for that!!!

I’ve met some truly amazing people in my time and I think they’ve all had an influence on the person I’ve become. Mum you mean the absolute world to me and I know this sounds like a bit of a cliché (if that is how you spell it!!) but I honestly can’t find the words to describe what you mean to me!! You are the greatest person I know. How you spawned me is still a mystery lol!!

Jimmy, well what can I say?? You gave up so much to make me the man I became and I can’t thank you enough (apart from the crap taste in music!!) (oh by the way I’ve currently got Christopher Cross banging in the background)

Laura one of my older yet younger sisters (makes sense at the moment half a bottle down lol) I am so so proud of you, everything you have done and are going to achieve, I know it was hard for you to talk to me before I left but don’t worry I knew everything you wanted to say without you saying it!!

Nicola…. Poo poo poo lol. The most mature person in the whole family, you really are an amazing young lady and I’ve always said that God forbid if I ever had kids if they ever turned out half as smart, beautiful or brave as you are I would be one lucky man.

Ian you truly are a legend dude always there for me despite our arguments and fall outs in the past, I always knew you would be there to support me whatever decisions I made (normally how much money to borrow lol) and I am so glad you have found your feet out of the Army.

‘Each day is a gift and not a given right’

This was going to be my next tattoo and I’ve tried to live my life around this ethos and I would love for you all to do the same!!

Right enough of all this soppy rubbish everyone go get drunk!!!…………………………………………………………….But seriously!! I’m sorry this letter is a bit short and sweet but it’s not exactly something I’ve enjoyed doing (although it did bring up some amazing memories!!) but I hope Ive given everyone a tiny idea as to how much you lot mean to me…

You will always be in my heart and I’ll see you on the other side!! My love forever and always

xLiamx

“A man will travel many miles whilst chasing his dreams!!”

The Boring bit

As with everything and everyone, I have a few requests:

1. Every year to mark my death I would love for all my family and friends to get together and have a good old session to remember me ( I would suggest some form of game/challenge every year)

2. I would like a few songs at my funeral

Band of Horses – the funeral (my favourite song of all time)

Metallica – The Day that never comes

Christopher Cross – Sailing

“Play it loud damn you!!”

3. Sorry boys but I would like my closest mates to carry my fat ass!!

Nick Hills (Reme)

James Webley (Reme)

Andy ‘Mango’ Moran (R Signals)

Karl Ingram (RAVC)

Andrew Fox (Reme)

Richard ‘Moonhead’ Marshall (RAVC)

Sorry again boys but I figure with your combined weight you’ll manage!! I would ask Andy Marsh but I hear his heart isn’t up to it these days!! He’s not an ambi turner!! I could make a massive list of who I would like to do the other jobs but obviously the army still has to function.

