Man shouted homophobic remark at cops after being told to turn TV down

A man shouted a homophobic remark at police after they were called to his flat about the noise coming from his TV.

Officers had been called to Gavin Hampton’s property to deal with the noise complaint over the music coming from his TV.

It resulted in him shouting a homophobic remark at the police as they left his home.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that the 22-year-old took exception to four police officers arriving at his flat in Telford Street, Inverness.

Hampton admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner with a sexual orientation aggravation on May 9 last year.

Officers told accused to turn down or equipment would be seized

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told Sheriff Margaret Neilson that the officers warned Hampton, who was hostile towards them before they started to leave.

But Ms Gair told the court as officers made their way out of the building the music was put back on.

She said Hampton was told if he didn’t reduce the noise, his equipment would be seized.

The officers again left and Hampton went to his window to shout the remark at them.

Solicitor told court client is ‘not homophobic’

Defence solicitor John MacColl said that his client’s TV was on and it didn’t have as loud a volume as other music playing equipment.

“There were four police officers called and when he came to his door, he was pushed because he was getting too close to them”, he said.

Mr MacColl added: “He then invited them into the flat and there was a further dispute.

“They left not seeing a need to arrest him, but when he shouted at them, that was the catalyst for the arrest. He is not homophobic.”

Sheriff Neilson fined Hampton £270, and told him: “It was a stupid thing to do.”