Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

More than 500 people in hospital with Covid across Scotland

By Lauren Taylor
July 13, 2021, 2:13 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Over 500 people currently in hospital with coronavirus in Scotland
Over 500 people currently in hospital with coronavirus in Scotland

According to the latest data from Public Health Scotland, 506 people are currently in hospital with Covid across the country.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures show 2,529 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

A further 97 people have been admitted to hospital.

This brings the total number of people in hospital confirmed to have Covid to 506, with 41 currently in intensive care across Scotland.

The number of people currently in hospital is the highest amount recorded since March 12 when 516 people were hopsitalised with the virus.

NHS Grampian has recorded 31 people in hospital with Covid, meanwhile, NHS Highland has 10 people in hospital receiving treatment.

Five people are in intensive care units across NHS Grampian.

Regional figures

The new cases are mainly concentrated in NHS Lothian, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and NHS Lanarkshire.

However, NHS Grampian has recorded the fifth highest amount of new cases in the past 24 hours.

It accounts for 200 of those new cases, with Aberdeen City recording 95 cases of the virus and Aberdeenshire reporting 72.

Moray recorded 32 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

Across Scotland, four new deaths were recorded.

Vaccinations

As for the roll-out of the vaccine, 3,941,571 people have received the first dose and 2,903,557 have received their second dose.

Coronavirus vaccine about to be administered.

This week all mainland health boards are offering drop-in clinics as the roll-out nears the target of all Scottish adults receiving at least one dose.

Everyone aged 18 and over will be able to attend one of the walk-in centres for their first jab or – if eight weeks have passed – their second dose without needing an appointment.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian is asking anyone who tests positive to fill out their own close contacts information to help with the strain on Test and Protect services.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.