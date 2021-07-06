SNP MSP hires activist who made derogatory remarks about soft play centres

An SNP member who was recently criticised for making derogatory remarks about soft play centres has landed a new job with a north-east MSP.

Kat Cary, who apologised last month after tweeting that the indoor children’s play centres were “over-priced” and “disease-ridden”, is understood to have been hired as a caseworker for Karen Adam, the MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast.

Her comments caused controversy at a time when the soft play sector was raising concerns about lockdown restrictions which stopped many from reopening.

Ms Cary, the women’s officer at the Edinburgh Central SNP branch, tweeted: “Stay closed forever you over-priced, disease-ridden, wreaking-of-p**s nightmare of a children’s birthday party venue.”

The SNP distanced itself from the remarks at the time, with a party source telling The Sun: “These are not the views of the SNP.”

The comments were criticised by the Scottish Softplay owners group, which said it was “disgusted”.

Ms Cary apologised at the time, saying: “My tweet was intended to be tongue-in-cheek after a bad experience, but it was misguided and insensitive.

“I have deleted the tweet and I am sorry for offence caused.”

A spokesman for Ms Adam said: “As Kat made clear at the time, her tweet was intended to be tongue-in-cheek but accepted it was insensitive and she has apologised.”