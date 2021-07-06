Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SNP MSP hires activist who made derogatory remarks about soft play centres

By Calum Ross
July 6, 2021, 4:16 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam.
An SNP member who was recently criticised for making derogatory remarks about soft play centres has landed a new job with a north-east MSP.

Kat Cary, who apologised last month after tweeting that the indoor children’s play centres were “over-priced” and “disease-ridden”, is understood to have been hired as a caseworker for Karen Adam, the MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast.

Her comments caused controversy at a time when the soft play sector was raising concerns about lockdown restrictions which stopped many from reopening.

As Kat made clear at the time, her tweet was intended to be tongue-in-cheek but accepted it was insensitive and she has apologised.”

Ms Cary, the women’s officer at the Edinburgh Central SNP branch, tweeted: “Stay closed forever you over-priced, disease-ridden, wreaking-of-p**s nightmare of a children’s birthday party venue.”

The SNP distanced itself from the remarks at the time, with a party source telling The Sun: “These are not the views of the SNP.”

The comments were criticised by the Scottish Softplay owners group, which said it was “disgusted”.

Ms Cary apologised at the time, saying: “My tweet was intended to be tongue-in-cheek after a bad experience, but it was misguided and insensitive.

“I have deleted the tweet and I am sorry for offence caused.”

A spokesman for Ms Adam said: “As Kat made clear at the time, her tweet was intended to be tongue-in-cheek but accepted it was insensitive and she has apologised.”

 

