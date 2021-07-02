Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Michael Gove announces divorce from newspaper columnist wife Sarah Vine

By Paul Malik
July 2, 2021, 4:44 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Sarah Vine and the Rt Hon Michael Gove
Sarah Vine and the Rt Hon Michael Gove

Aberdeen-born cabinet minister Michael Gove has announced his divorce from newspaper columnist Sarah Vine.

Mr Gove, who attended Robert Gordon’s College as a schoolboy, serves in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, as well as Minister for the Cabinet Office.

Michael Gove visited the Western Isles in June.

They had been married since 2001 and their announcement follows a column written earlier this week by Ms Vine by the Daily Mail, in which she talked about the difficulties of being a politician’s wife in the wake of the Matt Hancock scandal.

“Amicable”

The pair said the split was amicable and they “would remain good friends” and moved quickly to point out there was no third-party involved.

A spokesman for the couple told the PA news agency: “Michael and Sarah have agreed to separate and they are in the process of finalising their divorce.

“They will continue to support their two children and they remain close friends.

“The family politely ask for privacy at this time and will not be providing any further comment.”

“Westminster changes a person”

Ms Vine wrote about how Westminster “changes a person”, referencing the split between Mr Hancock and his wife Martha following his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo, along with ex-chancellor George Osbourne’s marriage break-up.

She wrote: “These women are still more or less the same person they were when they got married. But their politician men are not.

Keeping their distance in public – Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo.

“Climbing that far up Westminster’s greasy pole changes a person. And when someone changes, they require something new from a partner.

“Namely, someone who is as much a courtesan as a companion, one who understands their brilliance and, crucially, is personally invested in it.

“The problem with the wife who has known you since way before you were king of the world is that she sees through your facade.”

The couple have said they will not be commenting further at this time.

