Analysis Home News Scotland

Analysis: Who won the BBC Scottish leaders’ debate?

By Daniel O'Donoghue
May 4, 2021, 8:47 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Scottish election leaders debate

Heading into the final leaders’ debate there couldn’t have been more at stake.

Six weeks of chapping doors, online Q&A’s with the press, TV set pieces and ridiculous picture opportunities – well, maybe that was just Willie Rennie – culminated in this, a final head to head under the studio lights.

We all knew the themes by now, and many of us, it has to be said, haven’t really been moved – at least if the polls are to be believed.

This final debate could have been a banana skin, however; would Douglas Ross make a howler and seed ground to Anas Sarwar? Would Nicola Sturgeon get tongue tied on her record in government? And would the Liberal Democrats get a word in edgeways?

In truth, the debate – rather like the last game of the football season, with teams battling for survival –  was a cautious and staid affair, with party leaders rarely going off script.

There were moments, notably on income tax and a national care service, were tensions threatened to bubble over but, in the main, all the leaders kept their composure and argued their party’s corner.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest ding-dong came over the constitution, with accusations the SNP would hold an illegal referendum, and counter claims over the Tories being undemocratic, but the back and forth rang much like a broken record. Bring on Thursday’s poll.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.