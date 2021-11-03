Senior government minister Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla say they were doing what any parent would to give their child a fair opportunity regardless of race or religion.

The couple reacted after the care regulator upheld their allegations that Little Scholars Nursery in Broughty Ferry discriminated against young daughter Amal.

The pair were subjected to a tirade of abuse and were called liars after speaking out with claims about how they could not get a space – but now say the Care Inspectorate report concludes in their favour.

In a statement on their behalf, solicitor Aamer Anwar said: “My clients Nadia El-Nakla and Humza Yousaf welcome the upholding of the complaint by the independent regulators and feel vindicated by the decision.

“They are first and foremost loving parents who would do anything to protect their children.”

‘No different to any other parent’

He continued: “Humza and Nadia were left deeply upset when they believed their young daughter Amal was being discriminated against and that is why they took action they did.

“They are no different to any other parent in Scotland and simply wanted their daughter to be given equal and fair access to opportunity regardless of her race or religion.”

Mr Yousaf and Ms El-Nakla had applied for a place at the nursery but were told there was no availability.

The Dundee-based couple claimed other children with “white Scottish-sounding names” were getting accepted – which the nursery denies.

The Care Inspectorate investigated and upheld allegations the nursery did not promote fairness and respect in offering placements.

‘Misleading and partisan’

The nursery was given until December 12 to show it is being well managed.

Lawyers acting for the nursery released a statement condemning the Care Inspectorate statement as “misleading and partisan”.

“Contrary to the media statement issued by the Care Inspectorate, there were no findings of discrimination or any issues with a lack of equality upheld by the investigation or contained within its official report,” the spokesman for the nursery said.

“We have therefore instructed our lawyers to demand answers from the Care Inspectorate as to how this inaccurate statement was issued.”

‘Called liars’

Mr Anwar, acting for the parents, continued: “After taking action both Humza and Nadia were subjected to a tirade of abuse and accused of being liars, yet today the Inspectorate has concluded in their favour that every child in Scotland has the right to good quality care that meets their needs and respects their rights.

“It is now for the nursery to prove through its practice that improvements will be made or as the Inspectorate have said they ‘will not hesitate to take further action’.

“There will be no further comment by the family and would ask for their privacy to be respected.”