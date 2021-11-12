Humza Yousaf: Dundee nursery ‘being sued for £30,000’ in discrimination row By Alasdair Clark November 12, 2021, 12:42 pm Updated: November 12, 2021, 3:45 pm The nursery say Mr Yousaf and his wife are seeking £30,000 in damages [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Nursery hits out at ‘vendetta’ as health secretary sues over place for daughter Humza Yousaf: Dundee nursery’s legal firm demands ‘urgent clarification’ over discrimination findings ‘We were just protecting our daughter’: Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia ‘vindicated’ over Dundee nursery findings 7 questions at heart of Humza Yousaf’s upheld complaint against Dundee nursery